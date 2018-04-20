Ticker
Wisconsin legacy Jake Raddatz back on campus for spring practice

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After visiting Wisconsin this winter for a junior-day event, Jake Raddatz was back on campus Thursday for UW's second-to-last spring practice.

Raddatz, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound in-state prospect from Homestead High School, made the trip to Madison with his father, Craig Raddatz, who played for the Badgers in the 1980s.

Zmfmp7rgij0fmgyg6v6f
Jake Raddatz
