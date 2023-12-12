After the Badgers added veteran signal caller Tanner Mordecai roughly one year ago, UW went back into the portal again and secured a commitment from Tyler Van Dyke on Tuesday. A three-year starter at Miami, Van Dyke visited Madison officially this past weekend.

For the second year in a row, Wisconsin's starting quarterback will likely come via the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, Van Dyke, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, was a top priority for former UW coaches Paul Chryst and Jon Budmayr in the 2020 recruiting class. He chose Miami over 20-plus other offers, a group that also included Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Vanderbilt, among others.

In 2021, Van Dyke earned ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He started the final nine games of the season and threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Van Dyke started nine games the following year and led Hurricanes in passing yards (1,835), passing touchdowns (10) and completions (160).

This fall, Van Dyke completed 219 of his 333 attempts (65.8) for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In total, Van Dyke threw for 7,478 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his career at Miami.

Rivals.com ranks Van Dyke as the No. 13 quarterback in the portal. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

Adding a veteran makes sense considering Wisconsin's current quarterback situation. Mordecai is set to play his final game on Jan. 1 against LSU, with second-year players Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers, respectively, behind him. Cole LaCrue redshirted in the 2023 and Mabrey Mettauer is set to enroll early for spring camp.