A 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior who played at Arkansas this past season, Thomas was a mainstay for the Hogs in 2023. In 12 games, he recorded 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Thomas finished fifth in the SEC in total tackles.

Wisconsin's work to rebuild its inside linebacker room continued on Thursday with a commitment from Jaheim Thomas .

A former four-star prospect coming out of Princeton High School in Ohio, Thomas committed to Luke Fickell at Cincinnati as part of the 2020 recruiting class. In total, he played three seasons with the Bearcats.

In 2022, Thomas was third on roster with 70 total tackles and second with 6.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks. Thomas entered the transfer portal shortly after Fickell left for Wisconsin last offseason.

This fall at Arkansas, Thomas finished with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 68.8, a run defense grade of 71.7, a tackling grade of 62.3, a pass rush grade of 80.1 and a coverage grade of 52.3 in 528 snaps.

Thomas, who is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers, should be able to compete for a starting job right away. Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro will likely be penciled in as starters this spring, but they'll be pushed by fellow portal additions Jashiah Galvan and Sebastian Cheeks, in addition to Thomas.

Wisconsin is also looking at inside linebacker target Tackett Curtis in the transfer portal.

The Badgers currently have nine commitments via the portal this winter. Thomas is the fifth linebacker, along with Galvan, Cheeks, Leon Lowery and John Pius.