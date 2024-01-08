Monday evening, former Toledo defensive back RJ Delancy III announced his commitment to the Badgers. He is UW's 11th edition via the transfer portal this winter.

Delancy, who originally began his collegiate career at Nebraska, officially visited Auburn on Thursday and Friday. He also saw Wisconsin (Saturday) and Memphis (Sunday) this weekend prior to his commitment.

Delancy, who has one year of eligibility remaining, saw action in 38 games for the Rockets over the last three seasons. He recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions during that stretch.

In 2023, Delancy had 28 tackles, including 15 solo stops, 10 pass deflections and one interception. His PFF grade of 85.1 (399 snaps) was fourth on Toledo's defense this fall.

With Maitre opting out of the bowl game, Wisconsin used safety Austin Brown in the slot against LSU. Walk-on Owen Arnett was listed as his backup. Brown is expected to move back to safety, and Delancy will compete with Arnett and youngsters Justin Taylor and Omillio Agard at that position this offseason.