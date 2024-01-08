Advertisement
Wisconsin lands a commitment from transfer portal DB RJ Delancy III

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin likely found its replacement for veteran slot cornerback Jason Maitre.

Monday evening, former Toledo defensive back RJ Delancy III announced his commitment to the Badgers. He is UW's 11th edition via the transfer portal this winter.

Toledo defensive back R.J. Delancy announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday.
Delancy, who originally began his collegiate career at Nebraska, officially visited Auburn on Thursday and Friday. He also saw Wisconsin (Saturday) and Memphis (Sunday) this weekend prior to his commitment.

Delancy, who has one year of eligibility remaining, saw action in 38 games for the Rockets over the last three seasons. He recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions during that stretch.

In 2023, Delancy had 28 tackles, including 15 solo stops, 10 pass deflections and one interception. His PFF grade of 85.1 (399 snaps) was fourth on Toledo's defense this fall.

With Maitre opting out of the bowl game, Wisconsin used safety Austin Brown in the slot against LSU. Walk-on Owen Arnett was listed as his backup. Brown is expected to move back to safety, and Delancy will compete with Arnett and youngsters Justin Taylor and Omillio Agard at that position this offseason.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected Fall 2024 Roster
Player Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

RJ Delancy III

Fifth year

A.J. Tisdell

Second year

Nyzier Fourqurean

Fourth year

Amare Snowden

Second year

Max Lofy

Fourth year

Justin Taylor

Second year

Ricardo Hallman

Fourth year

Xavier Lucas

First year

Michael Mack II

Second year

Omillio Agard

First year

Jonas Duclona

Second year

Jay Harper

First year

Jace Arnold

Second year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

_________________________________________________


