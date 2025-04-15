Wisconsin receiver Mark Hamper to re-enter transfer portal

Hamper arrived in Madison via the transfer portal this winter and only appeared in a handful of practices.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin sophomore receiver Mark Hamper will re-enter the transfer portal on Wednesday when the spring window opens, according to sources confirmed by BadgerBlitz.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and everyone within the athletic department who has supported me throughout my time here,” his social media statement read.

“After spending time reflecting, praying and having meaningful conversations with those I trust most, I’ve come to the realization that I need a fresh start. One that will help me grow both as an athlete and as a person, while forming stronger connections with a coaching staff that shares my goals and values.”

In his redshirt freshman season at Idaho, Hamper reeled in 49 catches for 963 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 14 games, eventually earning FCS Freshman All-American accolades and finishing as a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented annually to the FCS’s best freshman player.

Fickell first acknowledged his absence on April 1, when he simply designated Hamper as “out” and said they “don’t know exactly when he’ll be back”.

Hamper often played with the first team in his limited practice time and was a prime candidate for the starting receiver job opposite Vinny Anthony. He was also the only other receiver on the roster with real experience.

Jayden Ballard is another portal addition who, despite being a spring camp darling, caught just 11 passes in four years. Trech Kekahuna showed only flashes last season and will have to wait even longer to prove himself after suffering a lower body injury earlier in spring.

The opening of the spring transfer window will allow the Badgers to reassess their depth and possibly find a replacement for Hamper.