 The former four-star prospect is representing Wisconsin in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Media Days
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-22 09:28:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin ILB Jack Sanborn earns preseason Big Ten honors

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2021 football preseason honors, a list that included Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn.

According to a release on Thursday, a media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn has led the Badgers in total tackles the past two seasons
Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn has led the Badgers in total tackles the past two seasons (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The team’s leading tackler over the previous two seasons, Sanborn finished with 52 tackles - four tackles for loss - one sack, one forced fumble and a bowl-game interception in 2020. A two-year starter for the Badgers, Sanborn has 139 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles over his three-year career in Madison.

Earlier this summer, Sanborn was announced as part of the Bednarik Award Watch List, given annually to the top defensive player in college football. The former four-star prospect is representing Wisconsin in Indianapolis this week at the Big Ten Media Days, along with Paul Chryst, Faion Hicks and Jake Ferguson.

EAST

Michael Penix Jr., QB, IND

Thayer Munford, LT, OSU

Chris Olave, WR, OSU

Garrett Wilson, WR, OSU

Jahan Dotson, WR, PSU

WEST

Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN

Brandon Joseph, S, NU

David Bell, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS

