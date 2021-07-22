Wisconsin ILB Jack Sanborn earns preseason Big Ten honors

According to a release on Thursday, a media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

The team’s leading tackler over the previous two seasons, Sanborn finished with 52 tackles - four tackles for loss - one sack, one forced fumble and a bowl-game interception in 2020. A two-year starter for the Badgers, Sanborn has 139 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles over his three-year career in Madison.

Earlier this summer, Sanborn was announced as part of the Bednarik Award Watch List, given annually to the top defensive player in college football. The former four-star prospect is representing Wisconsin in Indianapolis this week at the Big Ten Media Days, along with Paul Chryst, Faion Hicks and Jake Ferguson.

EAST

Michael Penix Jr., QB, IND

Thayer Munford, LT, OSU

Chris Olave, WR, OSU

Garrett Wilson, WR, OSU

Jahan Dotson, WR, PSU

WEST

Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN

Brandon Joseph, S, NU

David Bell, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS