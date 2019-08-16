MADISON -- Wisconsin's quarterback room shrunk with the loss of Alex Hornibrook during the winter, but the position group has displayed its talent during spring and fall practices. Redshirt freshman Chase Wolf has demonstrated a dual-threat ability through the air and with his feet. And after a solid spring, true freshman Graham Mertz has built upon productive performances this week. From the seven August sessions open to the media, though, the only quarterback in Jon Budmayr's room who has meaningful college football game experience -- junior Jack Coan -- has shined the most consistently. “I’d say camp’s gone well so far," Coan said on Wednesday. "I feel like I’m getting better each and every day and taking advantage of my reps. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and just maximize all the reps I get.”

According to Budmayr, the Wisconsin staff has asked Coan to "take a big jump in decision making, understanding situations and being able to protect the football." "That’s not just protecting the football, not throwing picks," Budmayr said. "It’s protecting the football with your decisions. If something is not there down the field, being able to get through a progression quickly to spit the ball out to a check-down and avoid kind of the negatives early in the downs. "I like the approach he’s had to it. He understands that he’s into it. Certainly room for improvement - we got to keep going. This next week is big for that, but he’s taken what we’ve asked of him in the spring - stretching the ball down the field, making good decisions, playing within yourself, and that part’s been fun to see so far.”

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during an Aug. 12 practice (Jake Kocorowski)

Last season, Coan played in five games - four of them as a starter away from Camp Randall Stadium - and completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 515 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. In a 2018 campaign where Hornibrook regressed from a 25-touchdown pass output a season prior, Coan did not set the Wisconsin fanbase on fire with his play or statistics, either. During spring and now midway through fall camp in August, however, the former four-star quarterback has been productive with the first-team offense. During the first practice open to the media on Aug. 5, Coan threw over a handful of touchdowns during red-zone periods. During Monday's scrimmage, he led the offense to five touchdowns, one that included a 68-yard catch and run to Jack Dunn. A few days later, he found Dunn once again for a deep completion that the redshirt junior wide receiver caught near the right sideline and ran into the end zone. There have been a few interceptions scattered among the seven practices, but for the most part, Coan has shown the ability to make the right reads, deliver the ball on time and - perhaps something that was not see often last year - throw an accurate deep pass. “I’d say a big part of it is just the quarterback," Coan said. "Just taking what the defense gives us and taking advantage of the big shots when they’re there, and if they’re not there, just getting to our check-downs.”

From the opposite side of the ball, the first thing that Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has noticed from Coan was his composure. "He knows this offense. He knows how to progress through the passing game, and he’s making confident decisions," Leonhard said on Monday. "He has arm talent, he can throw the ball. "I see big strides from last season. Obviously, he was put in some tough situations. The majority of snaps he took he didn’t know he was the starter. Having an opportunity to game plan for him and see what his strengths are, and like I said, his understanding of what we’re trying to do on defense and how he’s working through his progressions and confidently stepping into throws. I like to see it as a defensive coordinator, for sure."