MADISON -- On the north field just outside of Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin conducted its fifth practice of fall camp. Working out in half-pack (shoulder pads and helmets) for just over two hours, the Badgers finished their first set of practices before an off day Tuesday.

For that matter, junior quarterback Jack Coan headed into a short break with a more-than-solid showing. After an opening team modified drill that resulted in an interception, the Long Island, N.Y., native settled down and looked like the best quarterback on the field. The first signal caller up, he fielded the majority of the first-team snaps on offense. In team drills, Coan threw several would-be touchdowns and connected on a couple of deep throws to wide receivers Aron Cruickshank and Kendric Pryor.

In particular, some work during 7-on-7 and team red zone work stood out where Coan threw over a handful of touchdowns.