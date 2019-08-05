Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 5: Jack Coan, receivers have solid showing
MADISON -- On the north field just outside of Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin conducted its fifth practice of fall camp. Working out in half-pack (shoulder pads and helmets) for just over two hours, the Badgers finished their first set of practices before an off day Tuesday.
For that matter, junior quarterback Jack Coan headed into a short break with a more-than-solid showing. After an opening team modified drill that resulted in an interception, the Long Island, N.Y., native settled down and looked like the best quarterback on the field. The first signal caller up, he fielded the majority of the first-team snaps on offense. In team drills, Coan threw several would-be touchdowns and connected on a couple of deep throws to wide receivers Aron Cruickshank and Kendric Pryor.
In particular, some work during 7-on-7 and team red zone work stood out where Coan threw over a handful of touchdowns.
TE GABE LLOYD OUT FOR THE SEASON; INJURY REPORTS
In a blow to the depth of Wisconsin's tight end group, a UW official confirmed to reporters on Monday that redshirt junior tight end Gabe Lloyd (right leg) is now out for the season after surgery last week.
A walk-on from Green Bay, Lloyd received first-team reps with the offense during the spring with redshirt sophomore Jake Ferguson out for a significant portion of practices in April and redshirt junior Luke Benzschawel not participating due to rehabbing from an injury.
Below are the other injuries noted by UW, with newly reported players in bold.
