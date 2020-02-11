News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 08:59:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin followed 2021 ATH Jack Howell from Colorado to Arizona

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

From Valor Christian in Colorado to Hamilton High School in Arizona, the Wisconsin coaching staff kept tabs on Jack Howell during the off-season.

"Wisconsin visited me at Valor after the season and also at Hamilton a couple weeks ago when I moved to Arizona," Howell told BadgerBlitz.com. "They have had great things to say when they talked to me but haven’t offered yet."

Junior athlete Jack Howell plans to visit Wisconsin this spring.
Junior athlete Jack Howell plans to visit Wisconsin this spring. (Rivals.com)

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}