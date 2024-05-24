It took a bit longer than the staff would have wanted, but the Badgers hit big on Friday with a signature from Brandon Lane . A former Stephen F. Austin State defensive tackle, Lane committed to Louisville earlier this week but flipped to UW. He was also on Michigan State's commit list for a brief period this spring.

Defensive line was Wisconsin's biggest position of need during the spring transfer portal window.

At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Lane should provide an immediate boost to E.J. Whitlow's unit. In 2023, he played 11 games with seven starts. Lane racked up 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Lane, who has two years of eligibility remaining, spent the first two years college at South Dakota State before he transferred to Stephen F. Austin.

Lane joins a group headed up by James Thompson and Curt Neal, projected starters coming out of spring camp. Ben Barten and Elijah Hills often played with the second team and showed some promising flashes, with Cade McDonald also in mix.

Via the portal, the Badgers also made runs at linemen Jay'Viar Suggs (LSU), CJ West (Indiana) and Gavin Meyer (USC), among others.

Wisconsin has added four players via the portal this spring: Offensive tackle Leyton Nelson, offensive guard Joey Okla and wide receiver Joseph Griffin, in addition to Lane.