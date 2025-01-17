Top safety target Kaden Gebhardt updates recruitment, talks Jack Cooper

2026 Ohio native Kaden Gebhardt is likely at or near the top of Wisconsin's board at safety. The Badgers have continued to recruit him heavily through the transition from Alex Grinch to Jack Cooper at safeties coach.

According to Gebhardt, though, it wasn't much of a transition. Cooper made sure to connect with the prospect prior to his promotion.

“It didn’t really change at all for me because me and Coach Cooper had a great relationship before even with Coach Grinch there, so it was a really easy transition," he told BadgerBlitz.com.