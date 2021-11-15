Wisconsin flips Arizona commit Tristan Monday during official visit
Tristan Monday came into his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend as a member of Arizona's 2022 commit list.
When the dust settled on Monday, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end had flipped his pledge to the Badgers, he told BadgerBlitz.com. A three-star prospect from Saguaro High School in Arizona, Monday is commit No. 12 for UW in the senior cycle.
Monday, who committed to Arizona in March, chose the Wildcats over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State and New Mexico, among others. He is Wisconsin's first projected defensive end pledge in this class.
BadgerBlitz.com will have more on this story later in the day.
