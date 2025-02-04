Report: Wisconsin GM Maximus Stienecker headed to USC

According to a report from FootballScoop.com , Maximus Stienecker , who came over with head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, will become USC's executive director of personnel.

Stienecker, 24, started at Wisconsin as director of player personnel but was promoted to general manager ahead of the 2024 season. With the Trojans, he will reunite with Chad Bowden, who was also on staff at Cincinnati under Fickell.

Stienecker was influential in constructing the Badgers' past two recruiting classes, which ranked No. 19 (2024) and No. 21 (2025), respectively. Those two groups hold up as No. 2 and No. 3 in the program's history during the Rivals.com era, trailing only the 2021 class, which finished No. 14 in the country.

Should Fickell look internally for a new general manager, Pat Lambert is likely the top candidate. He currently holds the Director of Recruiting title and worked closely with Stienecker at both Wisconsin and Cincinnati.