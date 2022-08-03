Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 1: Camp kicks off in Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS UPDATE

Wisconsin wide receiver/special teams contributor Dean Engram. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

During the 30-minute window available to reporters, the team, for the most part, only took part in individual drills, along with a period between the quarterbacks and pass catchers. The specialists also got work in, and here's what we saw from that group. *To begin camp, the duo returning punts were Dean Engram and Stephan Bracey Jr. Heading into his fourth season at UW, Bracey Jr. flashed his ability on special teams a season ago, returning one of the six kickoffs he fielded for a 91-yard touchdown against Nebraska. He returns after missing the final week of spring practice and seeing limited time in 11-on-11 work. Engram served as the primary punt returner a season ago, fielding 15 opportunities for 76 yards. *On the first day of practice, redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst was the lone place kicker to get work in during the period available to reporters. Van Zelst will be competing with Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso for the job at place kicker. During the period, Van Zelst went a perfect 3-for-3 on a kick from point-after distance, one from 34 yards out and a third from 41 yards out. Back-up punter Gavin Meyers was the holder during the period. With this being just the first practice, the battle at place kicker will be one to follow throughout the rest of camp. *Coaching special teams will be a collaborative effort this season without a dedicated coordinator. During the first glimpse, reporters saw current tight ends coach and former special teams coach Chris Haering working with the punters. Assistant Taylor Mehlhaff could be seen working on the side with the specialists, as well in between periods.

PLAYER RETURNING FROM INJURY

Wisconsin's tight end room was decimated by injuries a season ago and during the spring with Cole Dakovich, Jack Eschenbach, Clay Cundiff, Cam Large and Jack Pugh each missing various amounts of time. From the period reporters got to see, each was available and participated fully to begin fall camp. The plan for Cundiff and Eschenbach was to be ready by the summer. From the looks of it, each are ready to go. Cundiff is making his way back after being carted off with a broken leg and dislocated ankle in the win over Iowa a season ago. Eschenbach is returning after dealing with a shoulder injury. Both figure to play a key role in filling the void left by the departure of three-year starter Jake Ferguson. *NOTE: Cam Large left practice early with a right leg injury, per a UW official, who also said there is no further update at this time. Large missed spring ball while dealing with an injury suffered to his right knee against Purdue on Oct. 23. At running back, first-year position coach Al Johnson couldn't get a full look at his room during spring camp with Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo both out for the duration. Mellusi was working his way back from torn ACL in his left knee while Guerendo was sidelined with a lisfranc fracture he suffered during warmups at Illinois. Both were full participants in drills to begin fall camp. "I feel great. I start camp tomorrow, I'm full go," Mellusi said Tuesday at Wisconsin's local media day. "Going to see how it progresses throughout camp, watch my load. But overall I feel good, I'm in a good spot and I'm excited for football." The senior tailback started nine games a season ago and rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns. Mellusi eclipsed the 100-yard mark in four games. "This is probably the best I've ever felt," he said. "Going into fall camp last year I had a hammy issue and now I don't, so I'm just excited to be back." Heading into his fifth year in the program, Guerendo projects to be a third option who can spell Mellusi and Braelon Allen. The former wide receiver has had trouble staying available while battling issues with his hamstring and, most recently, the lisfranc fracture. "I'm 100 percent ready to go for practice No. 1 tomorrow," Gueredno said during media day. "I've just been trying to stay positive on all that stuff. Just using a positive outlook on the negative situations that I've had. Just being able to use those as fuel. It's been a lot of adversity, obviously, so just giving myself that extra edge or extra push that other guys might not have. So that's just the way that I've looked at it."

QUICK NOTES

*Jackson Acker, who was listed at fullback on the fall roster, could be seen working to the side individually with an assistant. "He’s got good size, good speed, good power and I think he’s young right now, but he’s a guy that can keep developing and be a really good football player," Paul Chryst said of his move to fullback. "There’s some similarities to Brady (Ewing) and maybe Alec Ingold, who played exclusively at tailback his first year. I just think he’s a good player and you try to find a spot for all your good players. For Jackson, it depends on how he continues to grow and improve, but I think there’s a number of different things you can do with him." *Engram is continuing to progress at wide receiver after making the move over from cornerback before spring practices. Running routes and catching passes, he looked fluid and should add something to the room with the shifty quality he has to him. Same can be said for Allen, who said his emphasis over the offseason was to work on catching passes out of the backfield. It should be noted that this was just the first 30 minutes of the first practice of fall camp, but early returns are positive.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin will be back on the field Thursday with four practices lined up this week. Reporters do not get another look at the team until Monday, Aug. 8, a session where media wll get to take in the entirety of practice.