Notes: Chryst ready for fall camp, sees competition throughout roster

MADISON -- Local reporters got a chance to speak with head coach Paul Chryst and his team with the start of fall camp set for Wednesday. The Badgers kick off the season in just over one month against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium. "Talking to them today, there are four phases when you’re getting ready for the season," Chryst said Tuesday afternoon. "Winter conditioning, spring practices, summer workouts, and I feel like all three of those have gone well. But the most important phase is fall camp and it’s also the shortest one. "We’ve got 25 days and 20 practice opportunities, and we’ve got to take full advantage of that. Then we’ve got one week to prepare for our first opponent and the season is on."

What inside linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio brings to the staff

New inside linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio.

Forced to hire an assistant in June, Chryst brought Mark D'Onofrio on board to coach the inside linebackers following the resignation of Bill Sheridan. Chryst called it fortunate to bring in someone of D'Onofrio's caliber given the timing of the situation. Having last coached in 2018 as the defensive coordinator at Houston, the position coach brings experience that spans back to 1999. "Any time, whether it’s a coach like Mark coming in, and we had it with Gary (Brown) last year, you see it with the players that return back to play," Chryst said. "There is a freshness. You’d like to think you never take it for granted, but there’s perspective." Having been the defensive coordinator at three different stops, along with coaching special teams at Virginia, D'Onofrio adds a new lens to UW's staff. His time as a coordinator should serve him well in terms of coaching the group of inside linebackers and being another voice for Jim Leonhard. "I like it when you get someone with a whole other set of background and experiences so you can pick their brain of what you don’t think of this. I know what we’ve done here, but how can we get better in another way? "Chryst added. "One of the characteristics that drew us to Mark is that he has the experience coordinating, so therefore he knows how to be a better assistant for a coordinator. Certainly hate how we got to him but feel fortunate that he’s with us."

Recruiting efforts

Wisconsin bolstered its recruiting staff within the department, led former tight ends coach Mickey Turner. His staff now includes seven members, along with a creative media designer. The group is the largest its been under Chryst. "I feel good with the group that we have and I appreciate the efforts that they’ve done," Chryst said. "Mickey’s done an outstanding job and you go down the list of each and every one of them. I’ve been impressed with them and we’ve got more now than we’ve ever had. Recruiting is all the time and it takes not just the recruiting staff, it takes all of us. I like that group and yet going to keep trying to find ways to get better." In terms of applying the ability to profit off name, image and likeness during the recruiting process, Chryst kept his response short. "The letter of the law is it’s not to be used for inducement, and I don’t think that’s the case," Chryst said when asked if he suspects schools are using NIL as a tool in the recruiting world.

Competition throughout the roster

When you look up and down the roster, each room is filled with inexperienced talent looking to get their first crack at consistent playing time. Whether that's at wide receiver, inside linebacker, tight end or outside linebacker, reps are available and there is healthy competition throughout. "That’s a group that like a lot of our groups, almost every position we have real good competition, and certainly inside backer is certainly one of them," Chryst said. "I think you go across the board and we have got real good competition and are going to see how this roster plays out and what individual roles will be, so it’s been good." At linebacker, Nick Herbig is the only player to have a spot solidified as a guy who will be on the field more often than not. Next to him, T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson and Kaden Johnson will be competing with C.J.. Goetz for reps. Aside from Goetz, who played in 180 snaps a season ago, the trio played a combined 58 snaps. "I’m looking forward to seeing that group and seeing every individual in that group continue to grow. There’s some youth in it," Chryst said of the group of outside linebackers. "I feel great about Herbie and he’s done a lot of stuff. I don’t care who you’re talking about, you go down that list and I get excited about them. I like that group a ton and I think they all bring a little something different to it. I think that’ll be a fun part of camp. How does that play out and their roles ?"

What he's looking for out of third-year starter Graham Mertz

Chryst is hoping the competition spans out to quarterback as well. When fall camp gets going, the head coach will be looking for senior Chase Wolf to push starter Graham Mertz. "Right now I see a guy who is pretty confident with who he is as a quarterback and what he can bring, so I’m looking forward to seeing Chase this fall camp," he said. "I like the way that he’s approached everything. He’s a great team guy so he’s not going to be disruptive, but that can’t be confused with he’s not a competitor. Competition brings out the best in all of us and I’d like to see some there. I like what Graham is doing and I think if Chase is better, it forces Graham to be better, and if Graham is better, it forces Chase to get better. Those two have to be able to push each other." For Mertz, heading into his third season under center, the emphasis has been consistency. Whether or not Wisconsin can return to Indianapolis and compete for a Big Ten title likely falls on the arm of Mertz and his decision making. "I want Graham to play with great confidence and consistency and understand that he is doing his part when he can make all those around him better, and that’s going to involve a lot of different things," Chryst said. "There’s going to be times where it’s going to be squarely on him and he’s got to be able to do it throwing or putting us in the right play. There’s going to be times where it’s maybe not as direct whether that’s getting us out bad play. "Really want him to trust in himself and go play. Play with consistency. Have a lot of trust in him and a lot of faith in him. With that, there’s a lot of responsibility. All of these things we’ve talked about he wants and I’m excited for fall camp for him. What’s awesome about that position is you really do impact the whole team and with that in mind, handle it the right way."

Staff Updates

Wisconsin's 2022 Staff (Outside of On-field Assistant Coaches) Coach Role Keller Chryst Graduate Assistant - Offense Jacob Webster Graduate Assistant - Offense John Richter Graduate Assistant - Defense Shawn Collins Graduate Assistant - Defense Michael Caputo Defensive Assistant Ryan Bright Defensive Assistant Rachid Ibrahim Offensive Assistant Jack Cichy Offensive Assistant Taylor Mehlhaff Special Teams Assistant Ryan Nelson Analytics Assistant

Recruiting Department Staff Member Role Mickey Turner Director of Recruiting Meagan Blair Recruiting Communication and Events Alvah Hansbro Recruiting Assistant Billy Lewis Recruiting Assistant Jon Proto Recruiting Assistant Casey Rabach Recruiting Assistant Molly Rottinghaus Recruiting Assistant Ryan Dean Creative Media Design