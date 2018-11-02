Friday evening, Marcus Graham , who pledged to the Badgers in April , announced he had flipped from UW to Stanford. The two-star athlete from Mt. Holly High School in North Carolina was expected to play wide receiver for the Badgers.

"Over these past couple months I have been faced with many forms of adversity," Graham, who has missed all of his senior season with a knee injury, wrote on Twitter. "These tests have made me more enlightened on where the bigger picture truly stands for me, which led me to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin coaching staff may have been aware of Graham's eventual decision this fall. A recent offer went out to Stephan Bracey, a projected wide out who, at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, has a similar skill set in comparison to Graham. Bracey is currently committed to Western Michigan.

In total, this is the third decommitment UW has suffered in the 2019 class. Earlier this cycle, wide receiver Nolan Groulx (Wake Forest) and safety Bryson Shaw (Ohio State) backed away from their respective commitments to Wisconsin.

Graham, who was recruited by assistant coaches John Settle and Ted Gilmore, chose the Badgers over offers from Air Force, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina and Howard, among others. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina were also showing strong interest at the time.