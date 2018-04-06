When Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle popped Marcus Graham's highlight tape on for his fellow offensive assistant coaches, a unanimous green light was given on a scholarship offer.

The same thing happened when defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his staff sat down and watched the 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Mt. Holly High School in North Carolina.

"When we got to Wisconsin, coach Settle was straightforward," Graham's head coach, Robert Washington Sr., told BadgerBlitz.com. "He had been communicating with Marcus and myself and told us that he put his film on for the offensive staff, and they went crazy. And then he put the film on for the defensive staff, and they went crazy.

"So both staffs said they would be happy to take him. That was exciting to hear."