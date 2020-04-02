News More News
football

Wisconsin comes through with an offer to 2021 DL Michael Jarvis

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Michael Jarvis was supposed take his first visit to Wisconsin on March 28.

That, of course, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn't stop the UW coaching staff, led by position coach Inoke Breckterfield, from offering the 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior from Shawnee High School in New Jersey on Wednesday.

2021 defensive lineman Michael Jarvis was offered by Wisconsin on Wednesday.
