Michael Jarvis was supposed take his first visit to Wisconsin on March 28.

That, of course, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn't stop the UW coaching staff, led by position coach Inoke Breckterfield, from offering the 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior from Shawnee High School in New Jersey on Wednesday.

**SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***