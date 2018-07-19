MEQUON - During the first night of the second live evaluation period this month, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Howard Moore, were front and center for 2020 point guard Ethan Morton.

The four-star prospect, who is playing up an age level with New York Renaissance on the EYBL circuit, helped his team to a 61-53 victory over KC Run GMC on Wednesday night at the NY2LA Summer Jam.