The 2019-20 men's basketball season starts for the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls against No. 20 Saint Mary's. With less than a week before tipoff, BadgerBlitz.com begins its positional previews in looking at UW's "big men."

WISCONSIN'S 2019-20 FORWARDS/CENTERS (WITH 2018-19 STATS)

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford

Wisconsin's forwards/centers Player Position 2019-20 Eligibility Points per game Rebounds per game Aleem Ford F R-JR 3.1 1.9 Tyler Wahl F FR DNP DNP Micah Potter F R-JR DNP DNP Courtland Cuevas F R-JR DNP DNP Samad Qawi F R-JR DNP DNP Owen Hamilton C R-SO DNP DNP Joe Hedstrom C R-FR DNP DNP Nate Reuvers F JR 7.9 3.9

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Wisconsin will have to replace two big men in Ethan Happ and Charles Thomas. Happ finished his UW career as one of the program's all-time greats, becoming the first Badger to claim three-time first-team All-Big Ten honors. As seen in his long and illustrious UW profile, he ranks first in school history in rebounds (1,217), blocks (154), double-doubles (52), offensive rebounds (360) and field goals (88) third in school history in points (2,130). Of course, he is No. 3 in points (2,130) and assists (423) and No. 2 in steals (217). He will leave big shoes to fill, both literally and figuratively. For Thomas, though he necessarily did not make a huge imprint, he ended his Wisconsin playing days participating in 109 games. In his senior season, he averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per contest.

NEW PLAYERS

*True freshman Tyler Wahl: Three-star recruit by Rivals.com, No. 35 small forward in 2019 class *Redshirt junior Courtland Quevas (walk-on) *Redshirt junior Samad Qawi (walk-on)

BREAKOUT PLAYER CANDIDATE: NATE REUVERS

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) (Darren Lee)

Last season, Happ led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and free throw attempts. He also ranked second in blocked shots. As seen above, Wisconsin returns just two players -- Reuvers and Aleem Ford -- in the frontcourt that actually played in 2018-19, and the former flashed during critical times when Happ got in foul trouble on the road. Reuvers scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds at Maryland on Jan. 14, then two games later notched his first career double-double with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in Champaign against Illinois. The Minnesota native also tallied 14 and six in a Big Ten Tournament win against Nebraska in March. Unlike Happ, Reuvers has range in shooting and could emerge as another tall Wisconsin target that could hurt you both inside and out. He drained 37.5 percent of his attempts from three-point land last season, but he also led the team in blocks (60). "Nate's done a really good job with making sure that he's ready to step up," redshirt unior Micah Potter said on Wednesday. "He's performed in practice and in scrimmages and all over the place, whether it be shooting the ball, finishing inside. He had a couple of finishes earlier today in practice, where he's done a really good job of getting his feet set, pump faking, and going up strong with the jump hook. "I think that's probably the biggest thing that he's developed over the last couple of weeks is his ability to finish jump hooks rather than doing fade away jumpers, and that's really increased his game and his ability to score." The key area for growth will be Reuvers' ability to become more of an inside presence in rebounding, where he averaged just under four per contest.

THREE QUESTIONS TO ANSWER THIS SEASON

1. Can the big men replace Happ's production on the inside and getting to the free throw line?

If Potter cannot play, Reuvers and Ford will be the main players needing to answer the call in this area. Last season, Happ led the team in rebounds (10.1) and free throw attempts (161). The two aforementioned juniors averaged about six rebounds per contest and attempted just 45 free throws combined during the 2018-19 campaign (41 and four, respectively). For the latter stat, the entire team will have to work to get to the rim more to draw fouls. When speaking with Potter on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, the forward discussed how both Reuvers and Ford have developed in particular areas. In the previous section, we highlighted the former's potential ability to finish offensively, but with Ford, it appears a combination of things could allow him to be another breakout candidate for 2019-20. "I think the biggest thing is he didn't have an injury," Potter said. "He's healthy, he's got his confidence back because of that, and as many people have talked about, the way he changed his body over the off-season from even more from what he did before. I think it's pretty obvious he looks a lot more cut, a lot more defined. "He's really put a lot of work in and with that, comes a lot more confidence. The more strength you have, the more confidence you have playing inside, banging around on defense, banging in the post, all of that kind of stuff."

2. When will Micah Potter be able to play?

BadgerBlitz.com has spoke ad nauseam about this topic in the past week, so this will be short and sweet (and you can view head coach Greg Gard's comments in the video below or in our press conference highlights post here). This is a key question though, as UW awaits to hear back about its appeal to the initial decision by the NCAA to deny Potter the ability to play immediately at the start of the season. Like Reuvers, the 6-foot-10 forward can provide an inside-outside game that has become typical of Wisconsin big men, and he has game experience with his two years at Ohio State before deciding to transfer. At the moment, he is eligible to return to competitive action on Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.

3. How much of a role do Tyler Wahl and Joe Hedstrom play?