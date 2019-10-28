MADISON -- On Monday afternoon inside the Kohl Center media room, Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard spoke with the media just four days before his Badgers take the court against UW-La Crosse in an exhibition contest. BadgerBlitz.com was there, and here are the highlights from that press conference:

TALKIN' ABOUT THE MICAH POTTER SITUATION: "Like I said, not many things raise my blood pressure. This is one that is.”

Questions came from reporters surrounding the status of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, who initially had his waiver appeal denied by the NCAA to play immediately for the 2019-20 season. As reported by the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin on Oct. 18, the Badgers "filed a request of reconsideration." Gard was asked if UW was still in a holding pattern with Potter. He acknowledged they were, and he did not hold back his feelings. "We haven’t gotten a decision back on that yet," Gard said. "I don’t understand it because obviously there’s a level of frustration that continues to grow with that because you see all these other waivers getting approved across the country, and I don’t understand really the logic behind why this one wouldn’t get if it doesn’t. “In terms of you want a student-athlete, or you want a young man in your program, he’s been phenomenal since day one, and I think that was always my trepidation when he transferred in or was going to transfer in. How does he fit in your locker room? What message does he bring? How is he as a person? How is he as a teammate? He’s been off the charts phenomenal. He’s done a terrific job academically. I just don’t, it’s hard when you see somebody that tries to do it the right way, could get extenuating punishment in terms of if he’s not eligible. He’ll sit longer than anybody else in the country. In terms of there’s so many that have played last year, and watching all these waivers get approved and 30-something games, 20-something games, and they’re immediately eligible. We don’t know always the underlying reasons, but I know the reasons behind Micah, and I’ve seen how he is day in and day out, what he does academically. You’ve seen my other statement. Everybody knows he’s missed a year already. It’ll be a year-and-half if this doesn’t move forward. “Like I said, not many things raise my blood pressure. This is one that is.” Gard also stated UW has not been given a timeline, so they will continue to pursue "it as long as we need to." The head coach was also asked about whether Potter has practiced with the top group and how he handles that with the Ohio State transfer still technically ineligible to play in games until the Dec. 21 matchup against Milwaukee. "Then secondly, no I haven’t put him in the top group because he’s not, at this point in time today, he’s not eligible to compete against outside competition," Gard said. "Hence, he’s been with the scout group. Moving forward or operating in the day that we’re in right now, so if I get any information or news, then we’ll make that adjustment when I need to make it.” Lastly, a reporter asked if the answer from the NCAA is no, are there any other alternatives or if that would be it. “I don’t know the answer to that question because I wouldn’t know what the rationale would be behind a no," Gard said. "I think that would always impact it in terms of what’s their justification or reasoning and does that match up with what we are asking for them to look at. We won’t quit until we exhaust every single option if we do get told no, so we’ll continue to push it because we think it’s the right thing to do and it’s the just thing to do. In the day of student-athlete welfare, all the things that are being done, this one -- the right thing to do is to allow him to play.”

