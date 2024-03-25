It's setting up to be another busy several weeks of movement on Wisconsin's roster, with transfers being announced and the coaching staff eyeing potential incoming prospects for the 2024 season and beyond. Here's a look at the Badgers who have announced they will be leaving, plus some transfers from across the country who have known interest from the coaching staff. Follow all of the transfer portal happenings on a national scale on the brand new Transfer Tracker. It includes drop-down items specifically for the Transfer Portal in the menu bar. The current Transfer Portal window is open until May 1. The Transfer Portal Main Page is the hub where all national content will be hosted, just like for the FB Recruiting and BB Recruiting main pages. UPDATED ON 3/25/2024

ENTERED THE PORTAL

Advertisement

The University of Wisconsin’s first offseason domino fell Sunday, as sophomore Connor Essegian announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he was entering the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. The move comes two days after the Badgers season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the third straight game Essegian was a healthy scratch, and two weeks after telling BadgerBlitz.com that he was not planning on transferring. The only scholarship prospect from Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class, Essegian was a spark off the bench before eventually working his way into the starting lineup over the final 19 games of the season. He averaged 11.7 points per game, set the school record for made three-pointers by a freshman (69), and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team. He figured to be a key piece of UW’s plans moving forward. That changed in part with the addition of A.J. Storr from the transfer portal, who earned a starting spot over Essegian during camp. In the season opener, Essegian was landed on and suffered a back injury just over five minutes into his season. The lingering effects of the back injury caused Essegian’s play to suffer, starting with glaring lapses defensively and eventually bleeding into his offensive game. "We can't afford to let him play through it," Gard said of Essegian in mid-December. "The stakes are too high in terms of what this team wants to accomplish."

Walk-on guard Ross Candelino entered the transfer portal on Monday. The 6-foot-5 prospect from Florida redshirted this past season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Walk-on guard Luke Haertle entered the transfer portal on Monday The 6-foot-3 prospect from Wisconsin has three years of eligibility remaining.

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION FOR 2024-2025

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSI0MDAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl ZXRzL2QvMXBnSTNRV1FRNDhFQUZvVlREYnEtN0JYcFEzTHpoZVpYR0tIVFM1 VXp3YkkvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MjU4NzUzNDUxJnNpbmdsZT10cnVlJndpZGdl dD1mYWxzZSZoZWFkZXJzPWZhbHNlJmNocm9tZT1mYWxzZSZybT1taW5pbWFs Ij48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

PORTAL PROSPECTS WITH REPORTED INTEREST FROM WISCONSIN