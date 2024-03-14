“How I have always been my entire life is serving others before myself,” Essegian said. “Of course, everyone wants to play. That’s how it is, but I’ll do whatever it is that’s best for the team.”

Speaking exclusively to BadgerBlitz.com before Wisconsin’s game this afternoon against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Essegian has answered the repeating question multiple times with a positive mindset, even though he’d have every reason to think differently.

That’s one of the many questions swirling around the sophomore’s head. The toughest question he’s had to answer has been lobbed in his direction since the beginning of the season and only increased as his minutes decreased: what’s his mindset with the change to his role?

University of Wisconsin sophomore Connor Essegian says he has no interest in putting his name in the transfer portal, saying his loyalty to the Badgers’ program outweighs anything else he might find on the open market and that he’ll return next season.

Having a knack for being impactful from the perimeter, Essegian forced his way into the starting lineup, starting the last 19 games, averaging 11.9 points in 35 appearances, set the school record for three-pointers made by a freshman, and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team.

One year later, he’s gone from averaging 27.4 minutes per game to 7.4 and scoring only 3.1 points. In UW’s home win against Rutgers and the road loss at Purdue, Essegian didn’t appear until the game’s final minute.

“I’m not in the game as much as some of these other guys, but I want to be in practice helping with the scout team,” Essegian said. “If I’m not keeping these guys locked in before a game then I am not doing myself any justice or the guys on the team. It goes hand in hand with who I am right now.”

The scout team role has been a part of Essegian’s season since an Arkansas State player landed on his back just over five minutes into his opener. Dealing with pain for several weeks, Essegian was put on the scout unit by the staff to get him more shot opportunities to work his way back into form. It hasn’t worked as hoped, with Essegian’s defensive struggles bleeding over to his bread-and-butter perimeter shot.

After shooting 35.9 percent from three last season, Essegian is shooting 29.4 percent from the perimeter and hasn’t made a basket since February 10.

“When you’re winning, it’s really easy to be in this role,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “There’s going to be some time when we’re losing games and how are you going to handle those moments? Are you going to keep the same attitude? That’s what he’s been building. We talked about how hard that’s going to be. If you do it well, the rewards are still out there.

“Ultimately, Connor is a team guy. That’s what he’s trying to do. For the most part, he’s done a decent job, but it’s a tough role. Everyone’s role is hard, and everyone’s role is always changing, and he’s had to adapt from last year. It could be very rewarding in the end if you handle it the right way.”

Admitting his mind has occasionally wondered what would have happened had he not been hurt in the opener, Essegian will map out an offseason plan in the weeks ahead. The Badgers are slated to return their top four guards in starters Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit and reserves John Blackwell and Kamari McGee. Essegian hopes he can regain his form in the months ahead.

“I need to make sure I have a schedule and make sure I follow the same path, same routine every day,” he said. “It starts as soon as I wake up until the minute I go to bed. I just got to make sure I’m doing that for myself and this team consistently.”

“I feel like I’ve learned a little bit more this year than last year. This (season) has put me through mental challenges that I’ve never faced in my life. It’s definitely made me a stronger person.”