Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: September Edition for the 2023 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Outside linebacker Tausili Akana
Offers: Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 12
The Word: Tausili Akana, the No. 5 outside linebacker in the 2023 class, visited Wisconsin unofficially in June. The four-star prospect also took trips this summer to Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, TCU, Texas, Clemson and Nebraska.
No. 15: Cornerback Jack Tchienchou
Offers: Boston College, Miami (FL), Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 9
The Word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer 2023 cornerback Jack Tchienchou back in April. The Badgers were expected to host the standout from Atlanta this summer, but that trip was pushed back.
"It felt great," Tchienchou told BadgerBlitz.com. "It made me feel like my hard work is paying off. I couldn’t stop smiling - I truly feel blessed. Now I have to continue working with eyes on me. Coach (Hank) Poteat said that he really liked my film and that he knows how special that first offer is. He felt that I had earned it."
No. 14: Edge Chandavian Bradley
