 Wisconsin was the first school to offer 2023 cornerback Jack Tchienchou.
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 09:32:21 -0500') }}

Wisconsin is the first offer for 2023 CB Jack Tchienchou

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Offer No. 1 is in for 2023 cornerback Jack Tchienchou.

Tuesday evening, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound sophomore from St. Pius X Catholic High School in Georgia picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin assistant coach Hank Poteat.

"It felt great," Tchienchou told BadgerBlitz.com. "It made me feel like my hard work is paying off. I couldn’t stop smiling - I truly feel blessed. Now I have to continue working with eyes on me."

Tchienchou is the third projected corner the Badgers have offered so far in the 2023 class, along with Sharif Denson (Jacksonville, FL) and Cole Martin (Chandler, AZ).

"I was at baseball practice and my coach called me aside and he told me that he had talked to Wisconsin and he told me I needed to call Coach Poteat tonight," Tchienchou said. "Coach Poteat said that he really liked my film and that he knows how special that first offer is. He felt that I had earned it.

"I know Rachad Wildgoose is a DB coming out of their program this year and I know the coaching staff has plenty of former NFL players. But I don’t know too much about Wisconsin just yet."

More offers could be on the horizon for Tchienchou, who is hearing from a handful of other schools early in the process.

"Notre Dame, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Liberty and South Carolina have all shown interest," Tchienchou said. "I’m definitely hoping to go see Notre Dame this summer and I'm planning on getting out to a camp at Georgia Tech as well."

