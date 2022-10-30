The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Oregon State, Utah and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 10 The Word: There are certainly similarities between 2024 outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele and current Badger Nick Herbig. Both are standouts from St. Louis High School in Hawaii. And both play the edge position that Wisconsin's has featured in its 3-4 defense. "Coach (Bobby) April is showing a lot of interest in me and he says great things about me," Lafaele told BadgerBlitz.com. "Overall, Coach April seems like a really good guy. It's (Wisconsin) probably my favorite school right now. Ever since Nick went there it's been the place I wanted to go since I started high school."

No. 15: Linebacker Crews Law

Offers:Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Wisconsin offered Crews Law during an unofficial visit earlier this month. The junior from Tennessee projects as an inside linebacker at the next level. "My relationship with Coach D (Mark D'Onofrio) is good," Law told BadgerBlitz.com. "He first contacted me a little over a month ago and started to build our relationship. He communicates with me what he likes about my game and also how he coaches his players to make them better. The staff has been in contact a lot recently and pushing me to come up to a game. "It was a great visit to Wisconsin. I toured all the athletic facilities and checked a little more of the town out after the game."

No. 14: Cornerback Austin Alexander

Offers: Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Wisconsin was offer No. 1 for Austin Alexander, a projected cornerback from from Marian Catholic in Chicago. The unranked junior was offered after an unofficial visit during UW's home contest against Illinois. "I got pulled out of class by my coach today (Friday)," Alexander said. "I talked to Coach (Alvah) Hansbro and he asked how I liked the school and how I liked the visit. I told him I had a great time and really liked Wisconsin, and that's when he offered me. "Coach Hansbro said I had great technique and he loved my interest in the school during the visit. They also really like my speed and overall ability at the cornerback position."

No. 13: Inside linebacker Payton Pierce

Offers: Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 15 The Word: This spring, the Badgers hosted Payton Pierce, the No. 3 inside linebacker in the country. The competition is stiff for the four-star talent from Texas, but Pierce is intrigued by the opportunity to play for one of the top defenses in the country. He visited against at the start of October. "I've got some schools that are standing out to me a lot but I'm really just watching this season closely," Pierce told BadgerBlitz.com. "There's a lot going on with these teams with losing and winning and who they have at linebacker. Everything plays a factor into it and we're keeping an eye on it with an open mind. But there are schools standing out more than others and I will probably make a top list and cut things down after the season."

No. 12: Wide receiver Luke Williams