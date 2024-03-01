Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: March Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin currently holding seven commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.
Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

Top targets: N/A

Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke

What's next?

As it stands right now, position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster. It also wouldn't be surprising to see some other Power 5 programs make a run at Locke this winter and spring. He visited most recently for a junior day last month.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target John Forster.
Wisconsin tailback target John Forster. (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tailbacks in the 2025 class.

Top target(s): Isaiah West, Chad Gasper, Bud Coombs, Byron Louis, Jace Clarizio, John Forster

Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker

What's next?

Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class, but that is not set in stone. From the group above, West, a long-time target, is expected to commit to Kentucky on Friday. With that, Louis, Clarizio and Forster are the tailbacks to keep an eye on heading into the spring. Of the three, Forster, who has a visit scheduled for April 6, could be the most realistic option.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver target Kamren Flowers.
Wisconsin wide receiver target Kamren Flowers. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)
