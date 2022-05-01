Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: May Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2023 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Four-star quarterback Avery Johnson.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Avery Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? In addition to his title as offensive coordinator, Bobby Engram has settled in as Wisconsin's quarterbacks moving forward. Since he arrived on campus, two new offers have went out to five-star Dante Moore and four-star JJ Kohl. From those two, Kohl recently committed to Iowa State and Moore is considered a long shot. Johnson is still an option, though other schools, such as Kansas State, Oregon and Arkansas, are believed to be out in front for his services. It will be interesting to see who is next in line for an offer from the Badgers at the position.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back Nate White.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Jaquez Keyes, JT Smith, Nate White, Jeremiyah Love, Dylan Edwards Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi What's next? New position coach Al Johnson has, at a minimum, three intriguing tailback targets atop his recruiting board in Smith, Keys and White. A long-time target from North Carolina, Smith is looking hard at Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia, among other schools, this spring. Keyes, a newly-minted four-star prospect, was offered during a visit in April. White picked up a scholarship in March and returned to campus in April. The three-star back from Milwaukee is the only in-state prospect in the 2023 class with a known offer from the Badgers. All three are expected to take officials to UW in June.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Justin Marshall.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three wide receivers in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Collin Dixon, Justin Marshall, Kaleb Black, Anthony Brown, Cole Adams, Tre Spivey, Hilton Alexander Scholarship senior(s): N/A What's next? As it stands right now, three seems like a realistic number for Alvis Whitted, who hosted Marshall, Black and Brown during Wisconsin's junior day on March 6. Dixon, who picked up a scholarship during a visit in April, has already an official scheduled to UW in June. The Badgers are also working to get Spivey on campus for a visit this summer.

TIGHT ENDS

Three-star athlete Jackson Carver.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Jackson Carver Scholarship senior(s): Jaylan Franklin, Jack Eschenbach What's next? With Mickey Turner overseeing Wisconsin's recruiting department, Chris Haering is now in charge of tight ends. Two seems like a realistic number in this class, but the Badgers have been very selective with offers up until this point. Carver, who earned a scholarship during an unofficial visit in March, has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest; Kai Black, a long-time target for UW, appears to be focused on Iowa and Iowa State. More offers will almost certainly have to go out tight end this spring and summer, and it will be interesting to see who the Badgers get on campus for camp in June.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Joe Crocker, Evan Link, James Durand, Ian Reed Scholarship senior(s): Michael Furtney, Tyler Beach What's next? Bob Bostad's recruiting board took shape this spring on the offensive line. Crocker and Durand, both of whom visited in March, seem like very realistic options at tackle and guard, respectively. Each is expected to take officials to Wisconsin this summer. Link and Reed have yet to visit, but that could this summer. It also wouldn't be surprising to see a scholarship or two go out at camp in June.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant. (Orange and Blue News)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Ashton Sanders, Tyler Gant, Roderick Pierce III, Sydir Mitchell, My'Keil Gardner Scholarship senior(s): Isaiah Mullens, Keeanu Benton What's next? Position coach Ross Kolodziej has the Badgers involved with a handful of intriguing defensive line prospects in the 2023. Atop the list is Gant, who has been to campus three times. But Pierce III is also strongly in the mix after he picked up an offer in March. Sanders has a top two of Wisconsin and California, with both schools set to get the three-star prospect on campus for an official visit in June. Taking two tackles in this class would help solidify the future of the position.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS/EDGE

Four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two edge prospects in the 2023 class Top target(s): Tackett Curtis, Jordan Mayer, Joshua Mickens, Hunter Clegg, Ty Lofton Scholarship senior(s): CJ Goetz What's next? Bobby April has recruited the outside linebacker position extremely well since he joined Wisconsin's staff in 2018. The 2023 class is no exception, as April has the Badgers in a great spot to contend for Curtis, who visited in April and is slated to return to Madison in June. UW likely take two edge prospects in this cycle, with Mayer, who recently visited, also a strong option in this cycle.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two inside linebackers in the 2023 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey Top target(s): Phil Picciotti, Jordan Hall Scholarship senior(s): N/A What's next? This could be the most straight-forward position for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. The Badgers landed an early commitment from Jansey, who could be the only scholarship inside linebacker UW takes in this cycle. That, however, certainly isn't set in stone, especially with Picciotti having visited in April. The four-star prospect included the Badgers in his top 12 this spring.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star defensive back Kahlil Tate.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): Cole Shivers, Kahlil Tate, Nate Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Alex Smith, Justin Clark, Jay Shaw, Cedrick Dort What's next? Position coach Hank Poteat has already helped Wisconsin lock in official visit dates for Tate and Johnson. Beyond those two, the Badges are also working to get Shivers back on campus this summer.

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Damon Walters. (Rivals.com)