 Who is next in line for an offer from Wisconsin at quarterback?
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-18 19:00:00 -0500') }} football

Who could be next up on Wisconsin's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Four-star JJ Kohl, arguably Wisconsin's top quarterback target in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening, just days after an unofficial visit to Madison.

With the Badgers longer in the picture, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next in line for an offer from quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram and head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin Quarterbacks on Projected 2022 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Chase Wolf

Fifth year

Graham Mertz

Fourth year

Deacon Hill

Second year

Myles Burkett

First year

*Marshall Howe

First year
*Preferred walk-on

AT THE TOP OF THE LIST 

Offers: Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others

Quick look: Avery Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, is still out there at quarterback in the 2023 class. The four-star prospect took an unofficial visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Sept. 4, and head coach Paul Chryst was in contact this winter. But the 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior is believed to be a bit higher on Kansas State, Arkansas and Oregon, among others, in comparison to Wisconsin.

Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA, among others.

Quick look: Dante Moore, the No. 1 prospect in Michigan's 2023 in-state class, is included only because he's now one of two uncommitted quarterbacks (along with Johnson) with an offer from Wisconsin. The five-star prospect currently has LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State out in front for his services, with the Irish believed to be on top.

POTENTIAL OFFERS 

{{ article.author_name }}