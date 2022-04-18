Who could be next up on Wisconsin's 2023 quarterback recruiting board
Four-star JJ Kohl, arguably Wisconsin's top quarterback target in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening, just days after an unofficial visit to Madison.
With the Badgers longer in the picture, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next in line for an offer from quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram and head coach Paul Chryst.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Second year
|
First year
|
First year
AT THE TOP OF THE LIST
Offers: Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others
Quick look: Avery Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, is still out there at quarterback in the 2023 class. The four-star prospect took an unofficial visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Sept. 4, and head coach Paul Chryst was in contact this winter. But the 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior is believed to be a bit higher on Kansas State, Arkansas and Oregon, among others, in comparison to Wisconsin.
Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA, among others.
Quick look: Dante Moore, the No. 1 prospect in Michigan's 2023 in-state class, is included only because he's now one of two uncommitted quarterbacks (along with Johnson) with an offer from Wisconsin. The five-star prospect currently has LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State out in front for his services, with the Irish believed to be on top.
POTENTIAL OFFERS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news