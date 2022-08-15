Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 8.0

Below is the eighth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with. Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class heading into the fall. Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram was asked about the position at Wisconsin's camp availability on Saturday. “I think you go through the process like you normally would and you don’t rush anything,” Engram told reporters. “I think we have some good talent identified that we’re going to look to do a senior eval on. We’ll get our guy.” Parker Leise is a guess at this point, but he is someone the Badgers saw at camp this summer. He also falls in the "senior eval" category Engram mentioned. It will be interesting to see what senior signal callers pop up on campus this fall.

RUNNING BACK (2)

With Jaquez Keyes and Nate White locked in, first-year position coach Al Johnson is likely done at the position. Both took official visits during the same weekend in June.



WIDE RECEIVERS (2)