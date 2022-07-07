Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 7.0
Below is the seventh look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Eighteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class after Lincoln Keinholz's recent commitment to Washington. The three-star prospect was UW's top target at the position, and the Badgers will have to extend a new offer or two if they hope to add a scholarship signal caller in this cycle. Where Bobby Engram goes next, however, is a bit of a mystery. Kasen Weisman and Will Prichard are two names that have been linked to Wisconsin, but there is no guarantee either is next in line.
RUNNING BACK (2)
Wisconsin will take at least two scholarship running backs in the 2023 class. And with Jaquez Keyes and Nate White locked in, first-year position coach Al Johnson is likely done at the position. Both took official visits during the same weekend in June.
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
