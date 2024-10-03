Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against the Tide.

Wisconsin is expected to host a small group of current commits, in addition to some high-priority talent in the 2026 class, for its Week 5 contest against Purdue.

On the offensive side of the ball, offensive tackle Cam Clark is making his first trip back to Madison since his official in June. The standout from Michigan earned a fourth star from Rivals.com this summer.

Three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju is in the same situation as he gets ready to make the trip from New Jersey.

Michael Roeske, Luke Emmerich and Grant Dean have attended most of the home games so far this spring, and all three are expected back on Saturday.