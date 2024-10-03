BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how the Badgers will sort out their running back room, whether the downturn in play on the field for Wisconsin will affect their recruiting class, which visitors to keep an eye out for during the Purdue game this weekend and more.

