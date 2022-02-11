Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 2.0
Below is the second look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Eighteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.
QUARTERBACK (1)
In the 2023 class, Avery Johnson, who is expected to trim his list later this month, is the only offered quarterback prospect who is still strongly considering Wisconsin at this point. The Badgers, however, are likely trailing schools such as Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas in his recruitment. In all likelihood, more offers will go out this winter, especially with Bobby Engram in place as UW's new offensive coordinator.
Others considered: Mack Howard, Chase Spellman, Jackson Brousseau
RUNNING BACK (2)
Though Cade Yacamelli could wind up at running back when he arrives on campus this summer, the Badgers did not sign a true tailback in the 2022 class. With that, taking two in the junior cycle makes sense. JT Smith has been on campus twice - once in the summer and again in the fall. He's a top target for the Badgers in 2023, regardless of position. Darius Taylor, who recently picked up an offer from the Badgers, would bring a unique skillset to Wisconsin's position group as both a rushing and receiving threat. He played last fall with 2022 signee Aidan Vaughan.
Others considered: Dylan Edwards, Kalib Hicks
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
