Below is the 12th and final look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback was the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class for much of this cycle. But Wisconsinrecently landed a commitment fromCole LaCrue, a three-star prospect from Colorado. Bringing in a preferred walk-on would also make sense, and there a handful of options from inside the state to choose from.
Nate White, who took hos second official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, is still locked in. But the Badgers recently moved on from long-time commit Jaquez Keyes, a four-star talent from Ohio. White is now expected to be the only scholarship tailback for UW in this cycle, but the Badgers did visit Minnesota commit Darius Taylor at his high school earlier this month.
WIDE RECEIVERS (1)
