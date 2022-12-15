News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-15 10:00:00 -0600') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 12.0

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Below is the 12th and final look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2022 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Quarterback was the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class for much of this cycle. But Wisconsin recently landed a commitment from Cole LaCrue, a three-star prospect from Colorado. Bringing in a preferred walk-on would also make sense, and there a handful of options from inside the state to choose from.

Potential portal option(s): Nick Evers, Brennan Armstrong

RUNNING BACK (1)

Nate White, who took hos second official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, is still locked in. But the Badgers recently moved on from long-time commit Jaquez Keyes, a four-star talent from Ohio. White is now expected to be the only scholarship tailback for UW in this cycle, but the Badgers did visit Minnesota commit Darius Taylor at his high school earlier this month.

WIDE RECEIVERS (1)

{{ article.author_name }}