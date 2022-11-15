Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the 11th look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2023. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback was the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class for much of this cycle. But offensive coordinator Bobby Engram recently landed a commitment fromCole LaCrue, a three-star prospect from Colorado. Bringing in a preferred walk-on would also make sense, and there a handful of options from inside the state to choose from.
RUNNING BACK (2)
With Jaquez Keyes and Nate White locked in, first-year position coach Al Johnson is likely done at the position unless one were to decommit. Now, the Badgers have to hang onto each after the coaching switch from Paul Chryst to Jim Leonhard.
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
