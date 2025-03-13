Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2026 Recruiting Class: Version 2.0

Below is the second look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2026. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-three scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2025 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Wisconsin probably needs two quarterbacks in the 2026 class, but the Badgers are operating like one is the goal. Ryan Hopkins, who was in Madison this fall, is expected to visit in this spring and again in late May for an official. UW and Missouri are believed to be the two schools to watch moving forward. Travis Burgess is close behind after a junior-day visit earlier this month.
Others considered: Travis Burgess, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWhorter
RUNNING BACK (2)
Wisconsin did not sign a running back in 2025, so the class will be a priority in 2026. Amari Latimer is a long-time target for the Badgers, who signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal. He is expected to visit during the last weekend in May. Jamal Rule is a relatively new offer who has already scheduled an official visit with the Badgers.
Others considered: Ryan Estrada, Taariq Denson