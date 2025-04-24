VIDEO: Coach Luke Fickell addresses media following final spring practice

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell addressed the media following the Badgers' 15th and final spring practice.
BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene and captured a video of the availability.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell addressed the media following the Badgers' 15th and final spring practice.
BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene and captured a video of the availability.
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Thursday's practice.
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell addressed the media after practice.
With no top-end prospect in this year's NFL Draft, Wisconsin players must wait patiently for the phone to ring.
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Wednesday's practice.
MADISON - Wisconsin's defense excelled, but wide receiver Jayden Ballard turned in another solid performance.
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Thursday's practice.
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell addressed the media after practice.
With no top-end prospect in this year's NFL Draft, Wisconsin players must wait patiently for the phone to ring.