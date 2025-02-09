Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2026 Recruiting Class: Version 1.0

Below is the first look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2026. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-four scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2025 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Wisconsin probably needs two quarterbacks in the 2026 class, but first-year position coach Kenny Guiton only extended one new recent offer to Bowe Bentley, who watched his recruitment explode this winter. Ryan Hopkins, who visited this fall, feels like the most realistic option heading into March visits. Guiton visited the three-star quarterback in California last month.
Others considered: Bowe Bentley, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWhorter
RUNNING BACK (2)
Wisconsin did not sign a running back in 2025, so the class will be a priority in 2026. Amari Latimer is a long-time target for the Badgers, who signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal. Favour Akih is a new offer who could pop up on campus in March.
Others considered: CJ Givers, Ryan Estrada, Maxwell Warner