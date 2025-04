Key safety target Messiah Tilson has been close to the top of the Badgers recruiting board for several months now.

Wisconsin is battling hard with fellow Big Ten programs Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, but an official visit to Madison over the weekend helped the Badgers stand out.

"It was just different (player) development at Wisconsin. And I obviously wanna come in and play early and I’m pretty sure that’s possible there," Tilson told BadgerBlitz.com.