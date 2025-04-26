Joe Huber Headlines Wisconsin's NFL Free Agent Class

Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Huber's versatility has earned him an NFL opportunity. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Huber quickly signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, who were limited on draft picks and needed help on the interior of the offensive line. After selecting Ohio State offensive guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick, the Vikings didn't have another pick until the third round. They had only three more selections, none of which were used on an offensive lineman. Huber joins cornerback R.J. Delaney (New York Giants) and wide receiver Bryson Green (Arizona Cardinals) as NFL free agent signees. Wisconsin had a quiet draft with only offensive lineman Jack Nelson (Atlanta Falcons) and safety Hunter Wohler (Indianapolis Colts) selected in the seventh round.

Joe Huber was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2024, the highest accolade awarded to a Wisconsin player last season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Huber spent three seasons at Cincinnati, starting 12 games at right tackle in 2022 and earning honorable mention All-AAC accolades. He moved to left guard and started 13 games for the Badgers during his junior year. He posted a 76.2 pass blocking grade via PFF, the 14th highest mark among Big Ten linemen and did not allow a single sack over 475 pressure opportunities. Shifting to right guard this fall, Huber played 765 snaps (second only to left guard Joe Brunner), allowed nine pressures for the season and only one sack back in Week 1. Equalling his pass-block grade from 2023, Huber was named a third-team all-conference selection.

Huber enters the NFL Draft having played 854 snaps at right tackle, 825 snaps at left guard, 765 snaps at right guard, and 16 at center over his past three seasons. "Most recently, I have been at guard, so most teams see me as more of an interior guy that plays guard and can also be a center if need be," said Huber, who prepared for the draft combine at Exos Performance Training in Pensacola, Fla. "I try to sell myself on my versatility because I've played all five positions, and also my availability. I've never missed a snap during practice (or) during a game, never missed a meeting or had a serious injury." Joining Nelson and Wohler at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, Huber's 6.14 overall grade tied for 21st among the 50 linemen participating. He did all the testing drills at the combine, finishing mostly in the middle of the pack, but improved his 20-yard shuttle time to 4.7 seconds at UW's Pro Day.

Joe Huber's Strengths via NFL.com

* Brings hands and hips into blocks in unison. * Hits landmarks in outside zone and is fluid on pulls. * Lands inside hands and resets them to recapture leverage. * Delivers crisp, efficient punch down the middle. * Brings his feet with his hands to mirror counters. * Has athletic ability to scramble and recover.

Joe Huber's Weaknesses via NFL.com