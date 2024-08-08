PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 8.0

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Below is the eighth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Twenty-five scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.

QUARTERBACK (1)

As it stands right now, coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.


RUNNING BACK (1)

Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. Byron Louis, a four-star prospect from Florida, is the tailback Wisconsin centered its focus on this summer. Miami, Georgia and Florida State are also heavily involved in his recruitment. Louis visited officially in June but the Badgers are believed to be near the bottom of his top four.


WIDE RECEIVERS (2)

