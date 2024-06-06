Below is the sixth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
As it stands right now, coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Locke will visit officially the weekend of June 14.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (1)
Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. Byron Louis, a four-star prospect from Florida, is the tailback Wisconsin has centered its focus on this month. Miami and Florida State are also heavily involved in his recruitment. Louis will be in Madison this weekend for an official visit.