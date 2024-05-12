Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the fifth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
As it stands right now, coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (1)
Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. Byron Louis, a four-star back from Florida, may not be the most realistic option, but he will visit UW (6/7) again in June. Miami (5/31), Ohio State (6/14) and Florida State (6/21) will also receive officials this summer.