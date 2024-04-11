Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 4.0
Below is the fourth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-four scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.
QUARTERBACK (1)
As it stands right now, coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (1)
Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. John Forster, a four-star back from New Jersey, is likely Wisconsin's most realistic option heading into official visits. The four-star back was on campus earlier this month and is set to return for an official in June. Forster also has officials scheduled to Rutgers and Syracuse.
Others considered: Jace Clarizio, Byron Louis, Chad Gasper, Bud Coombs, Iverson Howard
WIDE RECEIVERS (3)
