Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the second look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
As it stands right now, coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster. It also wouldn't be surprising to see some other Power 5 programs make a run at Locke, who visited for Wisconsin's most recent junior day, this winter and spring.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (2)
Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. But in a perfect class, Wisconsin can splurge and take two. Philadelphia native Isaiah West seems like the most realistic target this winter. The in-state Nittany Lions already have two four-star backs committed in Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes, something that should work in Wisconsin's advantage. Byron Louis, a Rivals250 talent from Florida, visited for a junior day earlier this month. UW is currently in his top 10.