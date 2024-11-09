Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 11.0

Below is the 11th look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-five scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.
QUARTERBACK (2)
Coordinator Phil Longo landed an early commitment from Landyn Locke, the younger brother of current starting quarterback Braedyn Locke. He was expected to be the only signal caller Wisconsin took in this cycle. But that changed when Carter Smith, a four-star prospect from Florida, decommitted from Michigan. The Badgers and the in-state Seminoles are the two schools to watch down the stretch for the Rivals250 prospect. Smith will visit officially next weekend.
RUNNING BACK (0)
With Byron Louis now committed to Florida State, it appears Wisconsin will not take a scholarship tailback in the 2025 class. In-state back Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.