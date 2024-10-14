Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 10.0

in other news
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk blowout win over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — BadgerBlitz.com spoke to several Wisconsin players following the win over Rutgers.
Walker runs for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns as Wisconsin embarrasses Rutgers
Wisconsin dominated on both sides of the ball for the second straight week in posting a 42-7 victory over Rutgers.
Pre-Snap Read: Badgers look to stack wins against Rutgers in Piscataway
Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.
All-Out Blitz Week 7: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Rutgers.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Rutgers.
in other news
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk blowout win over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — BadgerBlitz.com spoke to several Wisconsin players following the win over Rutgers.
Walker runs for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns as Wisconsin embarrasses Rutgers
Wisconsin dominated on both sides of the ball for the second straight week in posting a 42-7 victory over Rutgers.
Pre-Snap Read: Badgers look to stack wins against Rutgers in Piscataway
Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.
Below is the 10th look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-five scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Landyn, however, recently suffered an ACL injury that ended his senior season.
RUNNING BACK (0)
With Byron Louis now committed to Florida State, it appears Wisconsin will not take a scholarship tailback in the 2025 class.
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S