Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the seventh look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2024. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance to get a commitment.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo landed a commitment from four-star Mabrey Mettauer on Dec. 24. Securing a pledge from Mettauer so early in the recruiting process put a leader in place and allowed him to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle. As a junior, Mettauer passed for 2,621 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground.
RUNNING BACK (3)
Position coach Devon Spalding has a chance to make a big statement in his first year on the job. Wisconsin already has a commitment from Gideon Ituka, and Darrion Dupree, is set to decide on July 7. UW is the FutureCast favorite to land the four-star back. And then there's Dilin Jones, a four-star talent from Maryland who was on campus in June. In a perfect recruiting class, the Badgers find room for all three.
WIDE RECEIVERS (1)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.