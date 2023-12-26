Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers move up one spot to No. 23 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off an 80-53 win over Chicago State last Friday. They are in action next on Jan. 2 at home against Iowa.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

Purdue

11-1

1486

No. 2

Kansas

11-1

1424

No. 3

Houston

12-0

1408

No. 4

Arizona

9-2

1193

No. 5

UConn

11-2

1149

No. 6

Tennessee

9-3

1125

No. 7

Florida Atlantic

10-2

1098

No. 8

Kentucky

9-2

1077

No. 9

North Carolina

8-3

958

No. 10

Marquette

10-3

926

No. 11

Illinois

9-2

907

No. 12

Oklahoma

10-1

772

No. 13

Gonzaga

9-3

580

No. 14

BYU

11-1

576

No. 15

Colorado State

11-1

574

No. 16

Duke

8-3

554

No. 17

Baylor

10-2

520

No. 18

Clemson

10-1

516

No. 19

Memphis

10-2

498

No. 20

James Madison

12-0

417

No. 21

Texas

9-2

342

No. 22

Creighton

9-3

322

No. 23

Wisconsin

9-3

291

No. 24

Ole Miss

12-0

243

No. 25

Providence

11-2

128

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 122, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 28, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 12, San Diego St. 11, Ohio St. 10, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.

