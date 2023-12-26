Wisconsin Badgers move up one spot to No. 23 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off an 80-53 win over Chicago State last Friday. They are in action next on Jan. 2 at home against Iowa.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
Purdue
|
11-1
|
1486
|
No. 2
|
Kansas
|
11-1
|
1424
|
No. 3
|
Houston
|
12-0
|
1408
|
No. 4
|
Arizona
|
9-2
|
1193
|
No. 5
|
UConn
|
11-2
|
1149
|
No. 6
|
Tennessee
|
9-3
|
1125
|
No. 7
|
Florida Atlantic
|
10-2
|
1098
|
No. 8
|
Kentucky
|
9-2
|
1077
|
No. 9
|
North Carolina
|
8-3
|
958
|
No. 10
|
Marquette
|
10-3
|
926
|
No. 11
|
Illinois
|
9-2
|
907
|
No. 12
|
Oklahoma
|
10-1
|
772
|
No. 13
|
Gonzaga
|
9-3
|
580
|
No. 14
|
BYU
|
11-1
|
576
|
No. 15
|
Colorado State
|
11-1
|
574
|
No. 16
|
Duke
|
8-3
|
554
|
No. 17
|
Baylor
|
10-2
|
520
|
No. 18
|
Clemson
|
10-1
|
516
|
No. 19
|
Memphis
|
10-2
|
498
|
No. 20
|
James Madison
|
12-0
|
417
|
No. 21
|
Texas
|
9-2
|
342
|
No. 22
|
Creighton
|
9-3
|
322
|
No. 23
|
Wisconsin
|
9-3
|
291
|
No. 24
|
Ole Miss
|
12-0
|
243
|
No. 25
|
Providence
|
11-2
|
128
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 122, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 28, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 12, San Diego St. 11, Ohio St. 10, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook